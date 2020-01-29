Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Iyasa, through their Creative Diversity and Social Inclusion (Credisi) project will be hosting an arts extravaganza at Pumula Open Space in Old Pumula tomorrow.

Credisi which was initiated last year, is a partnership between the dance outfit and Bulawayo City Council. The project is meant to celebrate culture and revive the state of arts centres in the city through bringing artistes together.

Dubbed Esphakeni, the event which is expected to kick off at 2PM will have artistes Mahlaba and The Counter Point, poet Tinashe Tafirenyika, Victory Siyanqoba, Bolamba Culture Birds, Vaya Vandals, Camera Ridders, DJ Jayb and Sunduza among others.

Iyasa founder, Nkululeko Dube said they were hosting these events monthly to promote interaction between artistes and the communities.

“From August last year, we’ve been promoting cultural diversity after engaging with our City. We’re continuing doing so by having meetings coupled with performances once a month,” Dube said.

“Diversity is the main idea of the programme and that’s why we’ll be bringing together, artistes of different genres.”

The project, Dube said, is also meant to provide those in the townships with quality entertainment enjoyed by those in the CBD.

“The idea is to promote cultural and arts diversity in our communities by bringing arts to venues close to the people and belonging to the City (BCC). Most of these venues have become either defunct or under-utilised, something we want to change by bringing life to the venues.” – @waynecas