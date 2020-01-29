Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Government has to date released more than $60 million to the Midlands in devolution funds for the implementation of development projects in the province.

In an interview on Wednesday, Midlands Provincial Development Coordinator, Mr Abiot Maronge said the amount is double the figure of ZW$23 million which local authorities received at the end of November.

He said the central Government will continue revising upwards the funds so that they correspond with the prevailing economic challenges.

“On Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfers, please note that the Midlands Province has since received a total of ZW$69 796 035.00. The amount has been disbursed to all the 14 local authorities for implementation of projects,” he said.

Mr Maronge said local authorities have made significant progress since they started receiving devolution funds through implementation of people centred projects that are focused on transforming people’s standards of living.

More details to follow…