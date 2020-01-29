One of the biggest opportunities offered by the internet nowadays is the ability to attain skills you would otherwise have to pay for at no cost at all.

Google Digital Skills for Africa is one such platform that has a number of free online courses for people looking to upskill and without investing money into that development.

We’ve compiled a list of the courses (in no particular order) related to the programming/coding offered on the Digital Skills:

Understand the basics of coding – Get an introduction to code, find out how it works, what it can do, and how it can benefit you.

– Get an introduction to code, find out how it works, what it can do, and how it can benefit you. Introduction to Python Programming – In this course, you’ll learn the fundamentals of the Python programming language, along with programming best practices.

– In this course, you’ll learn the fundamentals of the Python programming language, along with programming best practices. Introduction to Cybersecurity – Explore the fundamental building blocks of cybersecurity.

– Explore the fundamental building blocks of cybersecurity. Object-Oriented JavaScript – This course is designed to teach web developers how to utilize the various object-oriented programming features within JavaScript.

– This course is designed to teach web developers how to utilize the various object-oriented programming features within JavaScript. Intro to JavaScript – Learn the fundamentals of JavaScript, the most popular programming language in web development.

– Learn the fundamentals of JavaScript, the most popular programming language in web development. Kotlin Bootcamp for Programmers – Learn the essentials of the Kotlin programming language from Kotlin experts at Google.

– Learn the essentials of the Kotlin programming language from Kotlin experts at Google. Build Native Mobile Apps with Flutter – In this course, you’ll learn how to use Flutter to quickly develop high-quality, interactive mobile applications for iOS and Android devices.

– In this course, you’ll learn how to use Flutter to quickly develop high-quality, interactive mobile applications for iOS and Android devices. Developing Android Apps with Kotlin – Learn to architect and develop Android apps in the Kotlin programming language using industry-proven tools and libraries.

– Learn to architect and develop Android apps in the Kotlin programming language using industry-proven tools and libraries. Think like a computer: the logic of programming – This course demystifies jargon and puts computer programming within reach!

– This course demystifies jargon and puts computer programming within reach! Build your first web pages with HTML and CSS – Learn to create your first web pages using HTML and CSS, the two most important languages on the web. No coding experience required!

– Learn to create your first web pages using HTML and CSS, the two most important languages on the web. No coding experience required! Learn programming with JavaScript – Build a strong foundation in web development by learning JavaScript, one of the major programming languages on the web.

– Build a strong foundation in web development by learning JavaScript, one of the major programming languages on the web. Learn Python basics for data analysis – Find out how rewarding programming in Python can be! Learn how to use and write functions, practice with data analysis, and work on your first algorithm!