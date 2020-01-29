Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women’s Under- 20 coach Rosemary Mugadza says her players are in high spirits ahead of their World Cup qualifier second-leg encounter against Malawi at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The Fifa Women’s Under-20 World Cup will be held in Costa Rica and Panama in August.

The first-leg tie at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre a fortnight ago ended in a one-all stalemate after Zimbabwe conceded a late equaliser three minutes before stoppage time.

The Young Mighty Warriors are expected in Bulawayo today. They did not break camp after the first-leg and have been camped at the Zifa Village in Mount Hampden just outside Harare.

Mugadza said the girls are happy with their camp and the mood in camp is positive.

“So far so good. We are very happy with everything. All the work that we were supposed to do has been done. We want a positive result and we hope the players will apply themselves fully and not be under pressure. One of the major things we have to guard against is complacency and maintain full focus on the task ahead. In Malawi we conceded an avoidable late goal. We are playing at home and we need to be focused for the entire game,” said Mugadza.

Zifa announced that entry to Barbourfields Stadium will be free in a bid to boost attendance.

“Playing at home, we will definitely need the fans to come in their numbers and rally behind the team. We are promising them a positive result come match day,” Mugadza said.

Despite the hosts having the advantage, the visitors will be no pushovers. In preparation for their encounter against Zimbabwe, Malawi are scheduled to play Zambia in an international friendly match.

Malawi also have 10 players that played at the Zone VI Games in Botswana in 2018, meaning their team has been together for some time. – @innocentskizoe