POPULAR South African singer, Jay du Plessis – known professionally as Jay, will embark on a 10 day tour of Namibia from 1February.

Jay, who has won various awards since starting his solo career in 2010, will be doing six shows in the country, which includes stops in Mariental, Tsumeb, Gobabis, Windhoek, Otjiwarongo and Keetmanshoop.

The ‘Lê Bietjie Langer’ hit maker said the idea for the tour came after a discussion with his management team.

“We often discuss my diary months ahead. My team know that I have a very soft spot for Namibia. They have also received requests for concerts from all over Namibia and that is how we decided I will do a tour in order for us to ease logistics for clients and reach all my supporters,” he said.

Du Plessis said he was pleased to have the privilege to be able to tour Namibia and meet his fans. He believes not many artists have such an opportunity, which means a lot to him.

“I have many supporters in Namibia and social media makes it easy to connect with them, but I always try to tour to personally meet them. I want to make personal contact with all of my supporters to thank them for their support. Namibia is also a beautiful country,” he said.

Jay believes that tours and concerts allow him to connect personally with his fans. “Doing it is important for my supporters because they often like to take a picture and have a quick chat with me. We as artists owe it to those who buy and listen to our music. I love meeting everyone and getting to know them at my shows which are always exciting because I read my audience and that is how I know which songs they love,” he said.

Du Plessis promises enjoyable and fulfilling shows in Namibia. He said he will perform all his most requested hits and also perform songs from his latest album ‘Solank Sal Ek Jou Liefhê’, as well as some old favourites. Follow him on social media to keep up with the tour.