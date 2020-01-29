MUSIC videos can be quite an inspirational experience, when the visuals and the music work magically together to lift the spirits.

Seeing a couple in love is one of the things that makes many people happy and romantic music fans will definitely want to look out for Kaptein Tswazi and Adora’s new music video ‘I Do’ which will be released on Thursday at Trinity Lounge in Windhoek.

The video was produced by Staxx Major and directed by Reggie Films Productions. The track forms part of Kaptein Tswazi’s new album ‘The Reward’ which was released in November last year. Kaptein Tswazi said the storyline is based on forbidden love.

“A girl lives on a farm and falls in love with the garden boy. Her father does not approve of the relationship but at the end they run away and get married,” he explained.

Kaptein Tswazi said the video is very special to him, because it is his first project for the new year.

“This one really sets the bar for my future visual releases. I am quite excited about the video and can’t wait to release it. The pictures alone have created so much curiosity and buzz on social media.”

Kaptein Tswazi said they decided on the video because they wanted to give hope to others who might face similar scenarios.

“We really worked hard to make the story relatable and believable. We wanted those going through a similar situation to know that they are not alone. We also wanted to inspire people to start talking about love stories in society.”

What Kaptein Tswazi liked most about working on the project was the passion that went into it, as well as the teamwork and consistency.

“I really loved working on this one. The only challenge we faced was that we had to stop the shoot until the sun moved away from the clouds, but it was such a great experience for me,” he said.

Adora, who released her video ‘Pirikiti’ on YouTube about a week ago and has already had over 8 751 views, said working with Kaptein Tswazi was an enjoyable experience.

“I always go for videos depending on the team and storyline. This is important for me because I enjoy comfort. I don’t like to be forced to do something. It makes me uncomfortable, and when that happens I am not at ease and don’t give my best,” Adora said.

Adora said she enjoyed teaming up with Kaptein Tswazi and looks forward to doing so again, as he has a great personality. She describes him as chilled, kind, easygoing and always willing to learn.

She further feels that the message of the video is important and needed to be showcased.

“I personally have heard of a lot of couples who don’t get approval from their families. So the project is here to inspire. I can’t wait to launch the video. The song and the promo have received a lot of positive responses. I am positive about the success of the video and I can’t wait to officially launch it,” Adora said.