Noel Munzabwa, Sports Correspondent

NON-PAYING teams will not be allowed to play in the Zifa Central Region Division One, the regional body resolved at its annual general meeting held on Sunday.

A February 21 deadline was set for newcomers to pay affiliation fees while returning clubs have up to February 29.

Central Region chairman Stanley Chapeta said the assembly resolved to set this year’s affiliation fees at the 2018 United States dollar rate converted into local currency using the prevailing inter-bank exchange rate.

“In previous seasons we have had a big headache with teams not paying affiliation fees in full and to minimise disruptions, we have resolved that teams make full payment before the league kicks-off.

Affiliation fees have been pegged using the 2018 figures. For example, in 2018 returning teams used to pay US$2 850 (about ZL$48 450) and new teams paid US$3 200 (about ZL$54 400). These figures will be converted to the Zim dollar using the prevailing inter-bank exchange rate. The deadlines have been set as 21 February for new teams and 29 February for old teams,” said Chapeta.

“We have deliberately set the deadline early for new teams to allow for floating of slots to other teams in the event that they fail to pay. Registration deadline remains 15 March and after these processes, fixtures will be drawn up.

‘‘We expect the league to kick-off at the end of March,” he said. – @NoelMunzabwa