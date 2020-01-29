Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Members of the Zimbabwe Junior Parliament representing Bulawayo Metropolitan Province will this year introduce a primary schools public speaking competition dubbed the My Zimbabwe @40.

The inaugural competition will be held on March 26 at the Large City Hall and is being bankrolled by Harare based 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation in association with the Bulawayo Junior City Council.

Child President Mukudzeishe Madzivire who is a pupil at Bulawayo’s Christian Brothers College (CBC) called on schools to register for the competition.

“The registration is free and each school can only register one participant and will be advised to bring a total of 10 other attendees to the competition in solidarity with their representative.

“Three cash prizes of $1 000, $600 and $400 will be available for the top three participants as well as a trophy for the champion and medals for the runners-up,” said Madzivire.

He said each participant will prepare a five-minute long speech on a topic chosen from an appended list.

Speakers who use heavily political, racial or social charged language or otherwise culturally unacceptable language will be penalised.

“Creativity is encouraged in all its forms as adjudicators will reward interesting and unconventional new takes on the given topics. The 19 speech topics include Conservation is survival, If I could be the President for a day, My ideal Zimbabwe, Child marriage, Bullying, My role model, water, Global Warming and Street kids,” said Madzivire.

The judging panel will consist of five community youth leaders who will deliver a judgement based on content, style and strategy.

Madzivire encouraged teachers to assist pupils in preparing speeches, but emphasised on the need of not literally writing the speeches for students.

4-H Zimbabwe Foundation founder, John Muchenje said he hopes the competition runs annually and grows to secondary schools and universities.

“As an organisation, we believe talking things out helps as it also increases the awareness to the public and this is what this competition is all about.

“We hope in the near future, as the competition grows, to introduce the competition to other primary schools nationwide and secondary schools and tertiary institutions.” – @mthabisi_mthire