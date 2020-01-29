Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PRESTIGE High School in Cowdray Park held its inter-house track and field athletics competition that was used to select a team for the inter-schools meet next month.

Yesterday three houses, Lion, Leopard and Cheetah, competed against each other and Lion prevailed with 24 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals, while Leopard were second with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze medals, and Cheetah managed 12 gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze medals.

It was a huge stride for Lion, who have always come last in previous competitions since the school was established in 2015.

“We selected two athletes per event and our school team gets down to serious business tomorrow (today) preparing for the Reigate district inter-school’s competitions,” said the school’s sports director Mandla Mbiba.

The school’s headmaster Innocent Masina urged selected athletes to prepare thoroughly for the inter-schools competition, saying they should wear the Prestige uniform with pride at White City Stadium.

“We want you to go all the way to the national finals and even though you will be representing Bulawayo as a province, we will remain proud that we would have provided an athlete to the provincial team,” said Masina.

Prestige will compete against nine other schools, Cowdray Park Secondary, Luveve High, Emakhandeni Secondary, Entumbane Secondary, Sobukhazi High, Mzilikazi High, St Columba’s High, Northlea High and a new school Montgomery Secondary, in the inter-schools meet.