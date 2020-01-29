Sungura godfather Nicholas Zakaria continues to defy age with unprecedented milestones in a music career spanning decades.

The Khiama Boys frontman’s 27th studio album titled Inzwa Unzwe, released in September last year, has been nominated for the Best Sungura Album at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) 2020.

Speaking to Standard Style, Madzibaba, who recently signed a branding deal with a local public relations and communications company, Esteem Communications, said the nomination was a big endorsement of his work and dedication over the years.

“It has been a rollercoaster career with notable highs and lows, but I am thankful to God for keeping me alive. I have seen it all in the industry and this Zima nomination speaks to a music career come of age,” Madzibaba said.

“I believe in giving my best in every project and while I don’t produce music for competition, I am happy that a reputable organisation like Zima has recognised my efforts. It’s a good omen as we start the year and I just want to wish my fellow nominees all the best.”

Celebrated for creating one of the most celebrated Sungura sounds in Zimbabwe, Zakaria remains a doyen of local arts and the many household names that passed through his stable gave rise to the moniker Senior Lecturer by which he is known.

Zakaria revealed that he was encouraged by the strides made by some of his music “students”, including sungura kingpin Alick Macheso, who went on to create a music profile even bigger than his.

“I love nurturing talent and I am happy that some of my students’ achievements have even dwarfed my own achievements. That to me is a source of pride and I am praying for more such success moving into the future,” Madzibaba said.

“As we count down to the Zima awards ceremony, my message to fellow musicians is never to tire in producing quality works. I have 27 albums to my name and I can confidently say every one of them bears the trademark quality I am known for.”

Madzibaba was nominated in the Best Sungura Album category together with Peter Moyo, Mukoma Panga and Greatman and it remains to be seen who will come out tops come January 25.

The Zimbabwe Music Awards return after a four-year break and organisers of the celebrated national event have promised a more organised and consistent event buoyed by the corporate support that has come their way this year.