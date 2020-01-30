Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

JAZZ and whiskey lovers are in for a treat this Saturday as booze, jazz, music and interaction will be the order of the day at McDonald Hall in Mzilikazi.

Dubbed the Jazz and Whiskey Night, the event which is expected to kick off at 1PM will be held in honour of fallen jazz legends courtesy of the Bulawayo Jazz and Whiskey club.

The club which was formed on International Jazz Day in April last year as part of efforts to keep the jazz genre alive in the city, has over 80 members comprising jazz artistes and fans.

At the Saturday event, jazz legends The Cool Crooners are set to give a word of advice to up-and-coming jazz musos before taking to the stage. Other entertainers will be Mr Prince, Bulawayo Jazz Band, the legendary George Phahlane, Ebony Sheik, Manzi Amoyo, The Old Timers, Triple C, John Staal and The Penny Whistlers.

Bulawayo, specifically Mzilikazi township, has long been famed as the home of jazz, but the genre lost its appeal in the city because of dwindling fans and support base.

The club’s secretary, Trevor Ncube said this being their first event of the year, they chose Mzilikazi as most celebrated jazz legends, including the late Dorothy “Aunt Dot” Masuka made their mark at that township.

He said the aim of the club is to revive jazz music by staging more and more live shows in and around Bulawayo. – @mthabisi_mthire