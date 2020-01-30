Zimbabwe Under-19 271 for 7 (Bawa 105, Chirawu 54, Kumar 3-63) beat Canada Under-19 176 all out (Bedi 26*, Ndlela 2-34, Nungu 2-35) by 95 runs

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Emmanuel Bawa must have had one of the sweetest experiences of his career on Tuesday.

To score a century from No. 7, with the team in deep trouble at 54/5, and for it to end up match-winning too had to make him feel like he was on top of the world.

Zimbabwe, at one point, were in very real danger of going down to Canada in Potchefstroom, but their lower-middle order showed great steel.

The No. 5 Taurayi Tugwete hit a 50 off 75 balls and even the No. 9 Gareth Chirawu wouldn’t give his wicket away cheaply, cracking 54 unbeaten runs off only 45 deliveries.

Bawa, though, was the star of the show, arriving to the crease in the 16th over and remaining unbeaten, with 13 fours and a strike-rate of 110.

Canada suffered a similar batting malfunction, slumping to 69/5 in the 21st over, but they could find no one to rescue their innings as Chirawu, Sakhumuzi Ndlela and Nkosilathi Nungu picked up two wickets each. — ESPNcricinfo