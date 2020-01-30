Gaborone — Sesha Masara-Mabeza’s album released last year is just not a musical piece but it seeks to connect listeners with God. With a compilation of eight songs, the album was produced by Tshepo Lesole of Hi-Note Productions.

Sesha said More than a song, which, was a title song was written and composed more than 10 years ago.

“Singing to God and even people must be beyond melody, lyrics, sweetness of the voice, song arrangement. It must be a heart to heart connection that leaves the audience with a lasting and personal impression. It must be much more than a song,” she added.

This album comprises of eight tracks and all these songs were written and composed by Sesha except Gaayo, which is a traditional song and she re-arranged it.

She said her song writing was inspired by God.

” I have a gift of songwriting that has been there a few years after I started discovering my gift of singing following my salvation.

They just come anytime. They are inspired by God because my life centres around him and who he is,” she added.

Although most of the songs in the album seemed to focused on a personal relationship with God as it connects the listener with the creator there are also some danceable tunes such as Gaayo, Lebitso la Jeso and Your name Is God. Other songs to look out to in the are Deeper, I will bless you, Your name is God and You are worthy.

Sesha as she is known to her fans said musicians in Botswana were faced with various challenges such as such start-up capital to launch music career, lack of regulated fees for performances/bookings, which could lead to exploitation.

She also stated that it was difficult to establish brand as a new entrant in the industry.

Even though Sesha has just produced her first album, she said she had been in the music industry for quiet some time behind the scenes doing backing vocals for well known artistes in the likes of Mattaio, Chuchuchu, Thabang and others and singing in events and ministering in churches.

She said she released a single in 2014 called All Power, which made it to YouTube.

A Tlokweng born-artiste also said that she was also a speaker, music arranger and vocal coach.

Outside music she is passionate about cooking, writing, empowerment and training.

She said she interacts with her fans through her Facebook page Sesha and through her Instagram@ ladysesh.

Source : BOPA