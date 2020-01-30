Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO will take a team of three athletes to the National Cross-Country Championships to be held in Harare on February 15.

ZRP Fairbridge’s Isaac Mpofu and independent runner Xolani Nkiwane will represent the province in the senior men’s category, while Faith Nyathi from City Meats takes part in the senior women’s category.

The three runners were picked to represent Bulawayo based on their times in the two selection events held this month at Mpopoma Park.

Bulawayo will be hoping to end Harare province’s dominance of the national cross-country event.

The National Cross-Country Championships also provide a platform for athletes to qualify for the Africa Cross-Country Championships set for Togo in March. The Confederation of African Athletics is yet to announce a date for the continental event.

BAB chairman Manuel Mpofu said they had selected their best runners for the national championships instead of just settling for a large team.

“They all have the potential to get podium finishes,” said Mpofu.

— @innocentskizoe