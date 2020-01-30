BEIJING. — As of 6:00 pm yesterday, Chinese state TV reported that the total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus had reached 6 078 nationwide.

Among the confirmed patients, 132 have died, 115 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

In a separate development, several international airlines have announced their decision to suspend flights to China as the country continues to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Due to a significant decline in demand for travel to China, United Airlines is suspending a total of 24 round-trip flights between our hub cities and Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong beginning Saturday through February 9, said the US airline in a statement sent to the Global Times yesterday.

‘‘We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed,’’ United Airlines said.

Apart from United, other airlines were also adjusting their schedules due to the spread of coronavirus cases stemming from Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province.

Air Canada said it is cancelling some of its 33 weekly flights to China, according to a Reuters report.

Seoul-based Asiana Airlines posted on its Weibo account yesterday that given the current epidemic, it will suspend the flights from Incheon to Guilin,

capital of South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Changsha, the capital of Central China’s Hunan Province for nearly two months effective early February.

Flights between Incheon and Haikou, capital of South China’s Hainan Province, will also stand suspended for about a month effective Sunday.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways released a notice through its Weibo handle on Tuesday stating it will gradually reduce capacity between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland from today to the end of March in line with government directive and the market demand.

China has suspended trips of all tour agencies, including outbound ones effective Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection. — Global Times/Xinhua.