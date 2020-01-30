One of the biggest opportunities offered by the internet nowadays is the ability to attain skills you would otherwise have to pay for at no cost at all.

Google Digital Skills for Africa is one such platform that has a number of free online courses for people looking to upskill and without investing money into that development.

We’ve compiled a list of the courses (in no particular order) related to the Digital Marketing offered on the Digital Skills for Africa platform:

Fundamentals of Digital Marketing – Learn the fundamentals of digital marketing, and help grow your business or career. (Also comes with certification)

Understanding the web – Does the world of the web interest you, but you don’t quite know where to start? This course will bring you up to speed!

Build Your Online Business – Create an online business to sell a product or service.

Connect and Collaborate Anywhere with Digital Tools – Learn digital skills to improve your workplace collaboration and communication.

Google Ads Search – Learn how to get your business in front of the right customers by creating and customising your own Google Ads Search campaigns.

Google Ads Display – Learn how to build awareness and drive action for your brand by building, managing and optimising visual ad campaigns that engage your audiences.

Google Ads – Measurement – Find out how Google Analytics can help you gather and hone in on the metrics that truly matter – and turn fresh insights into powerful actions.

Shopping Ads – Explore ways to grow your business by getting your products seen by the right shoppers at every stage of the purchase journey. You’ll also discover best practice ways to promote your online and local inventory and attract more shoppers to your website or physical shop.

Google Ads Video – Explore new ad formats designed to capture your audience’s attention – and take your creative strategies to a whole new level by learning how to bring your brand’s incredible story to life on YouTube.