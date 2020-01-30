Malawi’s rapper Limbani Kalilani better known as Tay Grin has disclosed that his latest music video titled ‘Too much’ is ready for release and will be premiered by the international Trace music channel this Friday.

Tay Grin in Sandton, South Africa shooting ‘Too much’ music video Tay Grin final touches

In an interview with Nyasa Times from South Africa, Tay Grin, said he expects his first single this year to be an a hit.

The artist, popularly known as Nyau King, personally travelled to Johannesburg to fine tune the music video before the world premiere on Trace music channel.

‘Too Much’ will be following the lines of Tay Grin’s other hits Kanda, Chipapapa, which were major hits on the Trace music channel Africa Top 10 Chat.

Tay Grin has been up and about pushing his new content and pursuing more international collaborations.