Gospel star Maranatha Goroh, who is also one of the best female vocalists in the country, will be hosting a vocal training workshop under her brand, Maranatha Music Ministry (M3).

It is set to take place at TKO Restaurant and Coffee Lounge, at the corner of Sam Nujoma and Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue on Saturday, 29 February.

Maranatha ventured into vocal training when she saw the need for mastering vocal skills in singers and upcoming musicians. The workshop will focus on musical literacy, singing diction, vocal techniques, breath control and harnessing vocal skill.

Maranatha says she wants to see professional singers that have mastered singing go from being an average to an excellent singer though her training. Her vocal skills evolved after she completed a music course at Rhema Training Centre in Randburg, Johannesburg. She also did some vocal training with Nigeria’s top vocal coach Naomi Classik.

“I am a live performer and have mastered my vocal skills in holding notes for a long period, as well as being able to sing an array of whistle notes,” she said.

This is the second time Maranatha is hosting a vocal training workshop. Her first session was held in 2018 with Classik.

Interested musicians have until 25 February to register. Discounts are offered for groups of 10. For more information, contact 081 274 2681.