Sadc executive secretary Dr Stergomena Tax met the United States Ambassador to Botswana on Tuesday and reiterated the regional bloc’s calls for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the country and its allies.

In a statement on its Twitter handle the regional body said Dr Tax also reiterated the need to further engage on reforms that will lead to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery.

“Sadc ES @DrTaxs met with the Ambassador of USA to Botswana, H.E. Craig Cloud where @DrTaxs reiterated Sadc’s call for the immediate removal of sanctions on #Zimbabwe & the need to further engage on reforms that will see a recovery of the country’s economy,” read the Tweet.

Dr Tax also Tweeted saying there was need to walk the talk in support of Zimbabwe’s ongoing political and economic reforms.

“Thank you YE Amb Cloud for visiting the Secretariat, & for the extensive discussions on the impact of sanctions on the economy of Zim and Zimbabweans and the need to walk the talk in supporting the ongoing political and economic reforms in Zimbabwe,” said Dr Tax.

The US Embassy in Botswana however tried to spin the meeting by falsely claiming that Ambassador Craig Cloud and Dr Tax had agreed that corruption and not sanctions was causing the country’s problems.

They also added a hash tag #ItsNotSanctions that was used by the US Embassy in Zimbabwe on the run up to October 25 last year when Sadc nations rallied behind Zimbabwe in the call for the removal of the illegal Western sanctions.

“Ambassador Cloud and @DrTax also discussed how failed economic policies and corruption have created the current economic crisis in Zimbabwe. #ItsNotSanctions,” claimed the embassy.

Dr Tax was quick to expose the falsehood, saying Sadc did not share the said position.

“This was not part of what was discussed! Might be the position of the Embassy but definitely not Sadc’s position,” she said.

In August last year, Sadc resolved to set aside October 25 as the solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on the day to call for the immediate removal of the economic embargo.

The regional campaign widened beyond the regional bloc to the entire continent when the African Union (AU) voiced its objections to the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe calling for their immediate removal.

Internationally, China, Cuba and the Non-Aligned Movement made strong calls for the removal of the sanctions.

In November last year, South Africa, Zimbabwe’s biggest trade partner, called on Sadc to engage Western countries to lift sanctions imposed on the country to ensure its economic recovery.

SA’s International Relations and Co-operation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor said while Sadc’s resolution to stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe against sanctions was noble as was done on October 25, the region needed to do more if Zimbabwe’s economy is to rebound.

“Sadc may need to go beyond the resolution adopted [in August] and engage those who have imposed sanctions to agree on lifting sanctions to support the recovery of sectors such as health, agriculture and education,” she said.

Political analyst Mr Richard Mahomva said the stance by Dr Tax reflects Sadc’s commitment in the campaign against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“I think what arises is that Sadc is still resolute on the 25th of October movement and that what happened on the 25th of October was not political grandstanding but rather an ultimate post-colonial position which should be continued by African countries in defence of the interests of the nationalist movements that have been perennially affected by neo colonial forces,” he said.

“Therefore, the position by Dr Tax reflects Africa’s commitment to disentangle the relics of imperialism.”

Meanwhile, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for the immediate removal of sanctions placed on Zimbabwe saying they are “unacceptable and unjustifiable” and hindering efforts to grow the country’s economy.

The call comes as Zimbabwe’s economy continues to be crippled by illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

Sadc and the African Union have stepped up the crusade against sanctions imposed by the US two decades ago.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking while receiving Zimbabwe’s new Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Kufa Edward Chinoza at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana, this week.

“We will continue to call on our peers on the continent to do everything we can to see that the sanctions are lifted as soon as possible so that Zimbabwe will have the freedom to develop to its full potential.

“Hopefully, soon, rather than later, we all should hear the good news from the collective efforts of all the African people,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He said the relations between Ghana and Zimbabwe should be situated in the context of looking forward to economic growth and development opportunities to be derived from the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) arrangement.

“I believe that Ghana and Zimbabwe can find a way to refurbish and recreate our economic relations and boost them. It’s time we had a permanent joint relation between us and I hope that in your (Ambassador Chinoza) time we can have that,” he said.

He revealed that Ghana’s commitment to Zimbabwe is non-negotiable.

“Our commitments to Zimbabwe are non-negotiable. I believe that we are fighting the same battle against poverty, so that we can develop a prosperous nation and have the dignity of African people very much within our quarters. So, we are very much determined,” he said.