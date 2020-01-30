Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HIGH-STRUNG daughter of the late Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, Selmor, is at a crossroads of either becoming the next great thing in the music circles or going down the drain as she will today, launch her much-anticipated album titled Dehwe ReNzou.

The 11-track album is her first offering since the death of her father last year and is actually dedicated to him. Last week, she teased fans with a single also dedicated to Tuku titled Mandidzimbira at a time the nation was remembering the music legend who died on January 23, 2019. She set the tone with this tune and proved that she could keep Tuku’s musical DNA alive as his acoustic guitar’s effects could be heard.

A fan commented on the song’s video: “This is an effective succession. This a demonstration that the baton can be passed safely.”

Through their deaths, music legends among them Tuku, Simon Chimbetu, Andy Brown and Tongai Moyo have left a big challenge for their children as most music lovers often expect them to take over from their parents.

However, some children have been able to continue with the legacy while others have struggled. Peter, the son of Samanyemba hit-maker Moyo, has released four albums since his father’s death, but all of them have failed to appease many. This has seen music promoters weaning him off.

However, tonight at the Exhibition Park in Harare, all eyes will be on Selmor who is touted as the undisputed heiress to the Tuku Music throne, to see if she passes the test and becomes a force to reckon with in the music industry.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Selmor through her publicist Reginald Chapfunga acknowledged that this show was very critical for her career.

“I’ve been in the industry for the past 14 years and I’m my own person. But, I must admit that things started to take a different course when my father died as I have had to push his legacy.

“So with my new music, I’ll definitely do so, but at the same time, promote my brand,” explained Selmor.

She said the album was an Afro Jazz one as this is a genre she has always been familiar with.

“I’ve always focused on Afro Jazz but the album also has a bit of the Tuku Music touch which is an African rhythm with customary beats like Katekwe and Jiti,” said Selmor.

To ensure that the album is top quality, Selmor said she went out of her way in producing it to ensure she wins the hearts of many.

“Music quality has affected some artistes so instead of recording in backyard studios, I improvised and worked with Steve Dyer as he’s known for producing quality songs that go on to be hits.

“I did so because there’re high expectations on this album and this will be one of my best as it’s an emotional album. As my father would say that people are the ones who determine a hit, all this will be unpacked on Friday if the album is on point or not.”

Hitting the ground running, the Nguva Yangu hit-maker said she is already in talks with festival organisers from around the world where she has secured bookings up to 2021. This month, she will also embark on a nationwide Dehwe ReNzou tour before taking the album regionally and internationally. – @mthabisi_mthire.