Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-20 rugby team has been drawn in Group B in the Under-20 Barthes Trophy to be held on April 19, 22 and 26 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Barthes Trophy is the only junior rugby tournament in Africa and will be contested by eight countries.

The Young Sables will face Namibia, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire in Group B, while Group A has defending champions Kenya, Madagascar, Tunisia and Zambia.

Zimbabwe finished sixth in last year’s edition after losing 25-27 to Madagascar. Kenya beat Namibia 21-18 in the final of last year’s edition in Nairobi to lift the title.

The Barthes Trophy aims to create a long-term strategy for Africa to become the breeding ground of the next generation of world-class athletes.

It will be also be used to measure progress made by countries in terms of rugby development amongst the youths.

This competition marks the first event in the Rugby Africa calendar this year.

The country that finishes last in this tournament will be relegated and replaced by a new team, which will be selected by application and evaluation of the level of development of the union by a rugby development officer for Rugby Africa.