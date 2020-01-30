Following in the footsteps of one’s parents has proved too difficult for many people, especially local musicians.

Just a few of the artistes are anyway near the high bar set by their parents.

Inheriting one’s name and the entire band members and instruments has not been the as adopting the artistic genes of their parents.

Selmor Mtukudzi has already worn her father’s name with pride, inherited some of the finest musicians that once worked with her father, the late national hero Dr Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi.

The band members adopted by Selmor include Piki Kasamba, Never Mpofu and Sam Mataure, and formed the ‘Original’ Black Spirits.

Corporate endorsements, which used to pour for her father, together with a huge fan base, have equally followed her.

And to her credit, she has defied all the odds up to now to show that she is made up of sterner stuff.

Selmor has thrilled fans at live shows across the country appears to be getting better with each performance.

With five albums under her belt, a decent number of hits, and as of now, public sympathy, one would think her task is easy.

But huge pressure is squarely on her shoulders as she launches her album “Dehwe ReNzou” tonight in the Zimbabwe Agricultural Showgrounds, formerly the Harare Agricultural Showgrounds.

The launch features sungura maestro Alick Macheso, one of the greatest performers of all time in Zimbabwe.

Macheso and Selmor have shared the stage, including during the Makomo Resources 9th Anniversary Music Gala in Hwange last year.

The performance was short but memorable, and fans would be hoping for a great time again.

Many expect Selmor to fill her late father’s big shoes, both in performance, lyrical prowess and sound quality.

The same had been expected of Peter Moyo, the son of late sungura legend Tongai Moyo.

Peter Moyo is definitely a decent artiste but comparisons to his father still haunt him.

Selmor has been doing pretty well, performing a cocktail of her hits and her father’s songs, but since this is her first album since Tuku’s death just over a year ago, she would be expected to exude maturity and grow her own wings.

“Mandidzimbira” a single she released on the anniversary of her father’s death a week ago has been doing very well, amassing over 100 000 hits on YouTube.

If it were anything to measure her album by, one would agree that she was on the right track.

However, this is just one song, ears are now sharpened to hear more.

Selmor has promised the best quality, even going to South Africa to record the album at Steve Dyer’s studio, one of her father’s close friends, and a legend in his own right.

She has also featured celebrated South African musician, Vusi Mahlasela, on one of the songs on the album.

Selmor has done her best to prepare the album, and fans have done their best to prepare their ears, and come tonight, the answers on whether or not she is a worthy heiress to her father’s music legacy will be answered.