Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TWENTY six drama clubs from the Matabeleland region have qualified for the second leg of Geraldine Roche Drama (GRD) competition that begins today in Bulawayo.

The competition, which is in its second edition, uses both drama and film to deliver messages and raise awareness on issues affecting communities while at the same time sharpening drama skills, especially for the youths.

Participating teams will today present their plays under the theme “Know your HIV and AIDS status”.

Thirteen Bulawayo drama outfits namely Bambelela, YADS, Khulasizwe, reigning champions Langelitsha, Roar, Mojo, Postview, Suspence, Aroma, Kasi, Vhosho, Khasa, Ablaze and Jabulani Arts will lock horns at Nkulumane Hall today.

Next week Friday, the journey continues and will see six groups from Matabeleland North province, Pezhuba Arts, Vulindlela Arts, Lupane State University, Kwabana, Shaba Arts and Intembawuzyo battling it out in the second round that will be held at Lupane Local Board Hall.

On Valentine’s Day, groups from Matabeleland South will meet at Jahunda Hall and conclude the provincial competitions. Groups participating on the day will be Jahunda Arts, Loxion Theatre Arts, Makua, Ukukhanya, Beitbridge heights and Abathwali Bophahla.

In every round, teams will be knocked out till the third round when the two best teams will be selected to represent their respective provinces at the finals to be held on April 7 at the Bulawayo Theatre. Last year’s winners, Langelitsha Arts will defend their title at the finals.

Geraldine Roche project co-ordinator, Khaliphile Sibanda, said: “This year, we expanded the competition to the other two provinces as we aim to go big in the next few years so that it becomes a national event.

“The turnout this year is overwhelming and the talent being showcased is amazing.” – @mthabisi_mthire.