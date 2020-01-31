Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THERE seems to be an increased interest in Bulawayo’s night life.

Gone are the days when people would travel from Bulawayo to Harare or other places to get a glimpse of international acts as these artists seem to have become bedfellows with the Bulawayo crowd.

This was seen last week during the DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small show held at BAC Leisure where the place was packed to the rafters. It was not only people from Bulawayo who attended the show, but there were people who came from as far as Harare to watch the Amapiano Kings duo who were performing for the first time together.

Groups of individuals travelled as early as Thursday from Harare to Bulawayo so they could secure tickets for the show as soon as possible and not get disappointed in terms of failing to buy advance tickets. The advance tickets ran out on Saturday morning and by the afternoon there were many people milling around the BAC car park trying to buy tickets for the evening show.

It is reported that people at these shows spent a whole lot of money. They were in the mood to party and were buying some expensive booze in the process. They came prepared as some of them believed that the partying vibe in Bulawayo could not be matched with any other in the country.

Saturday Leisure observed groups of people buying 10 to 30 bottles of Vueve Rich or Moët & Chandon Champagne which cost US$130 each for themselves and their hangers-on to imbibe. Two “ballers” from Harare identified only “Boss Tumelo” and another one who runs a car sale business in the capital were seemingly on a quest to outdo each other in “popping bottles”. With their harem of lackeys and women, they ran the BAC bar dry as they ordered bottle after bottle of champagne.

“Bosso Tumelo” in particular hogged the limelight as he pranced around on the VVIP stage like a peacock as he flaunted his riches. Clad in designer jeans, a T-shirt, a leather waistcoat and designer sunglasses, he was the toast of the crowd and at one time poured whole bottles of Vueve on his expensive watch and designer sneakers much to the amusement of onlookers.

Expensive whiskeys, Hennessey and Remy Martins were also flying off the shelves as people drank themselves to a stupor.

Not to be outdone were the Bulawayo “power circle” comprising mainly of money changers (osiphatheleni) and fuel dealers who were also competing for spending honours in the VVIP. Though their pockets were not as deep as the Harare clique, they held their own, buying expensive booze.

It seems that Bulawayo has the highest number of shows with foreign artistes headlining them. In December there were two major shows that happened, the first being Mzansi hip hop musician Sjava’s gig at BAC Leisure again. This show also generated some interest and many people made their way to the venue. Another was a week later at Queens Sports Club where Nasty C, Nadia Nakai, Mafikizolo and Shasha were the main acts on the night.

The biggest party to happen during the festive season, the Kalawa Homecoming gig, was the star attraction for five years and at one time it attracted people from as far as Botswana and Namibia.

At one time, lodges and hotels in Bulawayo had a high volume of traffic from people who came for the Kalawa Homecoming party.

What should happen is that there should be better organisation of these shows. Take for instance last week, the Scorpion Kings show was oversubscribed. BAC proved to be a small venue and if they had put the show on the field it’d have been better.

Another problem that occurred was the security of people and their belongings. A lot of revellers complained of being pickpocketed and their cars being broken into during the show at BAC. This was not the first time this has happened. Whenever there is a humongous show in the city the thieves come out in their numbers.

The police and private security should be roped in to at least protect people’s cars when they are parked outside.

Criminals know no boundary and their activities can mar a great show as they did in South Africa two years ago during the global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 show. The show featured Jay Z and Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Cassper Nyovest and people were mugged and robbed at gun and knife point outside the concert.

This further cemented the notion that Johannesburg and indeed South Africa was the crime capital of the world.

Bulawayo is peaceful and not many shows have ended in violence or have there been many people complaining about crime, but with the many big shows coming to the city per quarter and intensifying during the festive season, there needs to be better organisation of them from those responsible.