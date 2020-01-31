Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Basketball Association league action resumes tomorrow at Khanyisile Sports Centre following the festive period mid-season break.

After a competitive opening half of the season in the men’s category, the top four teams Southern Mavericks, Giants, Legends and Oilers, will battle it out for the championship in the final stretch.

In what is certainly the game of the week, log leaders Mavericks will lock horns with second-placed Giants. Only two points separate the two teams on the log standings, setting up a potentially mouthwatering encounter.

In the women’s game, Lakers A top the table with 14 points closely followed by perennial rivals Southern Mavericks, who are a point adrift.

Both sides are in action this weekend, with Mavericks doing battle with Mustang Divas and Lakers facing Highlanders.

“The second half of the season is very interesting and full of competition as all the clubs will be fighting for a top four finish to secure a slot in the national league,” said BBA secretary-general Francis Dube.

The national league is scheduled for April, with top four teams from all provinces contesting each other for a place to represent the country in the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) Africa Club Championships.

The Fiba Africa Club Championships are the premier professional basketball contest for league champions on the continent.

Fixtures

Men: Legends v Clippers, Oilers v Highlanders, Mavericks v Giants

Women: Angels B v Lakers B, Mavericks v Mustang Divas, Angels A v Nust, Highlanders v Lakers A. — @innocentskizoe