Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A BEITBRIDGE taxi driver lost his vehicle and cell phone to three unidentified knife-wielding robbers who hired him on the pretext of being passengers.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday at around 12 midnight in Beitbridge.

He said the complainant is Mr Tawengwa Dlamini (46) from Dulibadzimu.

“Mr Tawengwa Dlamini who is a taxi driver had parked his vehicle, a black Fun Cargo, outside Kalahari Beer Hall waiting for customers. He was approached by three men at around midnight who indicated that they wanted him to drive them to new stands in Beitbridge.

“Along the way one of them produced a knife and ordered Mr Dlamini to stop the vehicle and he complied. They put him in the boot and one of them drove the vehicle for a few kilometres until they reached a bushy area. They stopped the vehicle, removed Mr Dlamini’s shoes and used his laces to tie him to a tree and they fled in the vehicle,” he [email protected]