From next week, the Cabinet will be going paperless as part of the latest measures towards eGovernance.

Whilst the Chief Secretary to the President, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the government will announce who they are partnering with to make the transition possible, we already know few details about how the paperless cabinet will work: The digital cabinet will revolve around an “Executive Electronic Dashboard” allowing for the monitoring of priority government programmes in realtime;

Cabinet members were reportedly given tablets which they will use in future meetings and track progress on the aforementioned executive dashboard;

A few days ago the two Vice Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga "familiarised" with the induction process.