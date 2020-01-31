Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Government is working on a number of non-monetary benefits including a cost-effective solar power facility for civil servants to be rolled out this quarter in an effort to improve workers’ conditions of service.

Other schemes include introduction of civil servants medical and pension fund facility, vehicle import, housing and establishment of a public service training academy which will be used to capacitate public workers.

Non-monetary benefits were not on the agenda at the Tripartite Negotiating Forum that met on the sidelines of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) and Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Panel workshop where a salary increment deal was struck this week in Victoria Falls.

However, the issue was topical during NJNC discussions where both Government and public service representatives concurred that improving working conditions is key to the country’s socio-economic development.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Government is committed to improving conditions of service for public servants.

He said working conditions should always be reviewed as Government productivity is dependent on quality service delivery by a happy worker.

The Minister said he will be seeking final Cabinet approval for establishment of the Public Service Academy in the next few weeks.

Public Service Commission deputy chair Ambassador Mary Margaret Muchada said a cost-effective solar project for civil servants will be rolled out in the first quarter.

She said a fleet of 30 buses will also be introduced to add to those launched last year.

“We have over 60 buses on the road for civil servants and we are expecting 30 more in the not so distant future. Their fares are not economical but Government is subsiding for the sake of workers.

“The PSC is pursuing a project for cost effective solar power facilities at civil servants’ households in the next three months. The repayment period will be spread over a reasonable period of time,” said Ambassador Muchada.

She said plans are advanced for establishment of sustainable medical and pension fund systems under which employee benefits will be invested on the money market with the help of Treasury.

Ambassador Muchada said the PSC is engaging the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities about a civil servants’ housing scheme.

Apex Council president Mrs Cecilia Alexander said Government had for a long time not prioritised civil servants’ non-monetary needs.

“Non-monetary services like pension, healthcare and housing schemes are critical for civil servants. Administration of pensions has been a thorny issue with some citizens dying miserable deaths and many of the victims of land barons are civil servants who have been conned while some had their houses demolished after being duped. We need clear ways of putting non-monetary benefits in place as we address conditions of service,” she said. – @ncubeleon