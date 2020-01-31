Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MALAWI Under-20 women’s national team coach Maggie Chombo Sadik is set to miss the Fifa World Cup qualifier second-leg encounter against Zimbabwe at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow after sustaining an injury during training.

According to a statement from the Football Association of Malawi, Sadik was injured last week Friday.

“Coach Maggie Chombo Sadik sustained a left ankle fracture as she was demonstrating to her players during training session on Friday morning. Sadik was treated at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and is now using clutches. Due to the injury, she will not travel with the team to Zimbabwe for a 2020 women’s Under 20 Fifa World Cup preliminary round qualifier return-leg. Assistant coach Kondwani Mwalweni will take charge of the team in Zimbabwe,” read the association’s statement. The Malawi team arrived in Bulawayo on Wednesday ahead of the crucial encounter. Malawi lost 0-1 to Zambia in a friendly match on Tuesday.

The Young Mighty Warriors who did not break camp after the first-leg tie that ended 1-1 in Malawi about two weeks ago, went straight into camp at the Zifa Village in Mount Hampden just outside Harare.

Entry to Barbourfields Stadium will be free in a bid to boost attendance. The Young Mighty Warriors will be banking on home support to as they seek to get a positive result. The Fifa Women’s Under-20 World Cup will be held in Costa Rica and Panama in August.

Zimbabwe U20 Squad

Goalkeepers: Cynthia Shonga, Melisa Chinwadzimba

Defenders: Pationa Nyamugure, Precious Baison, Sharon Teterai, Moreblessing Bwende, Annie Ndura, Rudo Magwaza

Midfielders: Faith Chezhara, Valeria Packry, Rennie Mudimu, Beata Chako, Tinotenda Sakara, Shyline Dambamuromo

Strikers: Dinah Rose Banda, Talent Bizeki, Natalie Murove, Nothando Mthunzi. — @innocentskizoe