Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEW details have emerged over why Highlanders FC top defender Peter Muduhwa has not been reporting for pre-season training besides attending to a sick brother in South Africa.

Muduhwa and utility player Mbekezeli Sibanda are the only players not to have been attending training since the Bulawayo giants resumed their 2020 pre-season preparations on January 22 but Sibanda pitched up yesterday.

Defensive midfielder Adrian Silla and central midfielder Divine Mhindirira clocked in on Wednesday, a day after striker Prince Dube, who had been given off days following his return from a China trial stint, Brian Banda and winger Cleopas Kapupurika reported for camp from holiday.

“His elder brother has been under the weather indeed but the major other reason was the club’s failure to fulfill its contractual obligations to the player which include a residential stand and a part of his 2015 signing on fee of US$2 500 which the club now wants to pay in local currency,” said a source close to the talented defender who is also part of the Warriors’ Chan squad.

However, Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube denied that there was any contractual dispute between them and the player, whose contract runs out at the end of this year.

“There’s no dispute at all. In any case if there is an area of concern or correction then it will always be presented and dealt within the system and as you know we don’t speak publicly about player contractual issues for obvious reasons. What I can assure you is that his contractual matters are well underwritten and deliverable,” said Dube.

Chronicle Sport understands that the club couldn’t meet its end of the bargain on the housing stand issue as it still needed some paperwork to be delivered, something which has since been done now.

“Look, its true that Highlanders had undertaken to buy a housing stand for Muduhwa and a board member with various business interests in the City then offered to parcel out a portion of his land somewhere in the Western suburbs and it took a bit of time but that has since been done and the stand is ready now,” said a source.

On Wednesday Muduhwa said he has been training throughout the holidays.

“It’s not that I’ve been sitting doing nothing. I’ve been working out at the gym everyday. I’m coming home tomorrow (yesterday) with my brother. I’ve communicated with the club and I’m sure they understand,” said Muduhwa.

He declined to comment about TS Galaxy’s pursuit of his signature.