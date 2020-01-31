Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFRO fusion musician Mzoe7 believes that it is time for his music to be spread across Africa with his first stop being Swaziland.

Mzoe 7, who is behind the Kwasa Kwasa hit, said he has always wanted to be known outside the country’s borders so the Swaziland invite could not have come at a better time.

In Swaziland, he will perform at the Feel-Good Family Day Picnic and Infinity Pool Party at the Sibebe Resort in Mbabane on February 29. He will perform alongside seasoned South African house music vocalist Samthing Soweto and KayGee & Bizizi (of the Kokota Piano Fame).

The artiste, who featured on Sandra Ndebele’s Ingoma hit, said this was a great way to spread his music outside the borders of Zimbabwe.

“For a very long time, my wish was to be a global icon, not just to be known in Zimbabwe. This year I’ve decided to take my craft to the rest of Africa with my first stop being Swaziland followed by Botswana then South Africa,” said Mzoe7.