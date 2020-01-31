Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has completed a countrywide mapping of conflicts that need urgent attention and will soon engage communities in trying to resolve the challenges.

In an interview, NPRC chairperson Retired Justice Selo Nare said the commission has deployed its commissioners to lead engagement processes in different provinces.

He said some of the conflicts are political, historic and economic.

“We are trying our level best to address issues that are related to conflicts. Let me take it from the point of view of the whole country. The commission itself consists of nine members. In our discussions and conclusions, we have divided ourselves into provinces so that people take care of these provinces with their problems,” he said.

Rtd Justice Nare said in Matabeleland region, Gukurahundi is the main problem and Commissioner Leslie Ncube has been assigned to cover Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

“He covers the region as opposed to a province hence we gave it priority that we establish an office in this area which will cover people coming with their complaints from Matabeleland North, South and Bulawayo. Don’t forget we have Entumbane with its history as well with regards to conflict between Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) and Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (Zanla) forces. There are people who were affected by that,” he said.

Comm Netty Musanhu will lead the process in the Midlands province which like Matabeleland region, was also affected by Gukurahundi.

Rtd Justice Nare said areas such as Silobela and Gokwe were affected by Gukurahundi while Shurugwi was affected by the dissidents’ menace.

He said Comm Dr Golden Chekenyere has been assigned to cover Masvingo province which experienced political conflicts pitting Zanu-PF and MDC particularly in Zaka.

On Mashonaland West, which will be led by Comm Choice Ndoro, Rtd Nare said: “You get to understand that there are people who are conflicted. Some children in the area do not have birth certificates and they are still asking questions as to who their parents are. Where do they come from? Some of them know that their fathers were part of (Joshua) Nkomo’s soldiers, so they need healing.”

He said Comm Dr Geoffrey Chada is tasked to address problems in Mashonaland East.

Rtd Justice Nare said there are areas where members of the public feel that they are deliberately left out of Government programmes due to their political beliefs. Rtd Justice Nare said Comm Patience Chiradza is superintending over Manicaland province, where communities feel that they have not benefited from diamonds despite the gems being in their backyard.

“In Manicaland we cover the whole province but Chiadzwa in particular because of the diamonds problems. The diamonds are a critical conflict when it comes to the people that live there. The people in Manicaland believe that they are being deprived of their riches as they are a rich province but they do not get advantage of the diamonds,” said Rtd Justice Nare.

He said Rev Charles Masunungure was deployed in Mashonaland Central which experienced serious political violence during the 2008 general elections.

Rtd Justice Nare said NPRC teams would soon be engaging communities in trying to resolve some of the problems on the ground. The commission, he added, would take advantage of provincial peace committees and teams seconded for higher and tertiary education institutions. – @nqotshili.