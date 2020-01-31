Tanzanian rapper Wakazi and The Mafik Band among others will perform at the 17th edition of Sauti za Busara Music Festival in Zanzibar.

Speaking at a press conference held earlier on Thursday, the Director of Sauti za Busara, Yusuph Mahmoud said the annual event will be colored by scores of musicians and bands from across the continent.

Other Tanzanian artists who will featured on this year’s festival include but not limited to Siti & The Band, Ison Mistary alias Zenji Boy, Mopao Swahili Jazz, TaraJazz, Sina Chuki Kudumbak.

Musicians and bands of various genres from the continent and beyond will showcase traditional African music and contemporary sounds, including taarab, hiphop, jazz, blues, electro and Afro Pop fusions.

Others artists are Mehdi Qamoum (Morocco), Oumar Konaté (Mali), Blinky Bill (Kenya), GuissGuiss Bou Bess (Senegal), Ambasa Mandela & the Last Tribe (Kenya), Mamy Kanouté (Senegal), Onipa (Ghana/ UK),Thaïs Diarra (Senegal/ Switzerland), Mehdi Laifaoui Trab Project (Algeria) and many more.

Mahmoud explained that this year’s theme is ‘Say No to Sexual Harassment’ which aims at speaking louder against sexual harassment specifically on women in music.

He added that the ‘Paza Sauti’ campaign’s goal is to change attitudes, promote dialogue, and encourage respect for women by raising awareness about sexual harassment.

For his part, Wakazi expressed that he was thrilled by this year’s heralding theme since he’s a great advocate and supporter of women empowerment.

“I am in support of women empowerment and fighting against sexual harassment, even in my day to day music endeavors I ensure young girls and women I work with are empowered,” he said.

The four days of festival’s live music that will happen is scheduled to begin on February 13 along plenty of activities including Carnival Parade, forums and workshops like Movers & Shaker and others.