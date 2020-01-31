Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Chess Federation has named a five-member men’s and women’s national teams ahead of its 2020 calendar season.

The two teams were selected based on their performances in the 2019 season.

Their first assignment of the season is to compete in the Zone 4.3 Chess tournament to be held in Eswatini next month followed by the African Individual Chess championships to be held in Nigeria in May for both men and women.

The teams will also participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad, a biennial tournament featuring teams from all over the world. This competition will be held in Russia from July 29 to August 17 this year.

The women will compete in the Africa All-Women’s Chess Championships from March 7 to 15 in Lusaka, Zambia.

ZCF has set its focus on popularising and developing the game countrywide.

Squads

Men: Farai Mandizha, Rodwell Makoto, Emerald Mushore, Zhemba Jemusee, Spencer Masango and Thabo Elisha (reserve)

Women: Kudzanai Charinda, Christine Makwena, Linda Shaba, Refiloe Mudondo, Tatemda Zengeni and Colletah Wakuruwarewa (reserve)