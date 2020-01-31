Award-winning contemporary musician, Andy Muridzo has made sensational claims that he was held at gunpoint by a top cleric’s body guard in Waterfalls, Harare after he found with a ‘married’ woman.

Although he did not disclose the name of the prophet, he hinted that the Man of God in question owns properties in Waterfalls and is well known.

Baba Keketso as Muridzo is popularly known made headlines early this week after he was bashed by one Lenon Zaranyika after he found the artist getting cosy with his ‘wife’ in Waterfalls.

Andy later said he had no idea that the woman was married.

In a twist of events, the ‘Delilah’ hitmaker has claimed he only got into the house after Zaranyika pointed a gun at him before being assaulted.

In a live video on his social media pages, Muridzo said the events had appeared choreographed and the police had let his attacker go without any charges because he was close to the top man of cloth.

“He had a pistol and was threatening me. I later found out that his name is Lenon Zaranyika and he works for that top prophet and he is his personal security,” he said.

“He went on to tell me that no charges will be laid against him for assaulting me as he has the prophet’s backup. The police from Waterfalls station later came and drove away with Zaranyika after calming the situation.

“I later called them and they said they had not gone with Zaranyika to the police station but to the top prophet’s offices. It seems the top prophet in Waterfalls has his cases covered up by the police there so I opted to report to Mbare police, that’s where my case is being handled,” Muridzo said.