HELD at Newlands Sport Club in Harare last Saturday, the Zimbabwe Music Awards were staged after a long hiatus. The development is a welcome one for the industry because the event itself means that the spotlight is on creative works. The idea of arts awards is to celebrate those who have demonstrated excellence. They never please everyone. This writer was not pleased by a couple of the decisions and will in good time explore what are considered some of the most unreasonable picks.
Here are the winners:
Best Female Artiste of the Year: — Gemma Griffiths
Best Male Artiste of the Year: — Ishan
Best Group/Duo of the Year: — Fusion 5 Mangwiro
Best Newcomer of the Year: — Ishan
Best Album of the Year: — Gango — Freeman
Zimdancehall: — Freeman
Sungura: — Nicholas Zachariah
Hip-Hop: — Takura
Afropop: — Ishan
Contemporary Gospel: — Janet Manyowa
Traditional Gospel: — Mambo Dhuterere
R n B & Soul: — Gemma Griffiths
Jazz: — Willis waTaffi Afirika
Dance (House/Gqom/Kwaito/EDM) — DJ Stavo
Tshibilika: — Clement Magwaza
Traditional Folk (Chinyakare/Chimurenga): — Andy Muridzo
Traditional Folk (Ezomdabu/Imbube), — Indosakusa
Best Alternative — Sylent Nqo
Special awards
Zim Icon: — Retro Female — Chiwoniso Maraire
Zim Icon: — Retro Male — Simon Chimbetu
Lifetime Achievement Awardp: — Andy Brown
Best International Zim Artiste: — Sha sha
Best Collaboration: — ‘Mugarden’ – Winky D ft. Gemma
Best DJ — DJ Stavo
Best Promoter : — Impala Car Rental
Best Corporate Sponsors: — Econet Wireless
Technical awards
Best Music Video: — Ngaibake — Freeman ft. Alick Macheso
Videographer of the Year: — Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs
Producer of the Year: — Oskid
Engineer of the Year: — GT Beats
Song of the Year: — Murgaden — Winky D ft. Gemma Griffiths
