ARSENAL have signed right-back Cedric Soares from Southampton on loan, the club confirmed on their official Twitter account yesterday.

The 28 year-old moves to north London from Southampton, where he has made more than 100 appearances since joining the south coast club in 2015.

Cedric started his career at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon, developing through the youth ranks before making his first team debut in the Portuguese Primeira League at the age of 19.

An experienced international, Cedric has made 33 appearances for his country. He featured in the 2018 World Cup and was also part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016.

During his career, the defender has also had spells on loan at Academica in Portugal and Inter Milan in Italy.

Technical director Edu said: “Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level. He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality. I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy. We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club.” — SuperSport