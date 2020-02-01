One of the biggest opportunities offered by the internet nowadays is the ability to attain skills you would otherwise have to pay for at no cost at all.

Google Digital Skills for Africa is one such platform with a number of free online courses for people looking to upskill without investing money into that development.

We’ve compiled a list of the courses (in no particular order) related to career development offered on the Digital Skills for Africa platform:

Develop your career plan – In this course, you will identify your strengths and achievements, from there you’ll then be able to determine your career plan.

Learn how to learn – In this course, you will have access to different tools and techniques to help you cultivate your capacity for learning – and to allow you to choose a learning path that best fits you.

English for Career Development – This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in advancing their careers in the global marketplace.

Edit Your CV – In this lesson, you'll update information, learn about action words and how to use them effectively, as well as adding specific examples to your resume.

Land your next job – learn how to create a great CV and covering letter, develop your online presence, nail the interview, and stay on track to landing your next job.

Use Google to Get a New Job – In this lesson, you'll learn how to set up email alerts, find jobs, use a template to make and save a resume, and then use it to apply to them.

Send Professional Emails – Learn the basics of writing workplace emails.

Speaking in public – The course will highlight some important body language whilst speaking in public and the correct preparation before giving a speech so it's tailored to your audience.

Give and Receive Feedback – Learn how to give feedback to improve someone else's work, and to receive it to improve your own.

How to increase productivity at work – learn how to boost your productivity with cloud collaboration tools, as well as how mastering prioritisation and delegation can help you maximise your effectiveness at work.

Effective networking – This free course will help you build your network and personal brand, both online and in the real world.

Negotiate Your Salary – Learn how to gather facts and prepare for a sensitive conversation about your salary.

Model Thinking – Evidence shows that people who think with models consistently outperform those who don't. And, moreover, people who think with lots of models outperform people who use only one.

Think Again I: How to Understand Arguments – You will learn simple but vital rules to follow in thinking about any topic at all and common and tempting mistakes to avoid in reasoning.

– You will learn simple but vital rules to follow in thinking about any topic at all and common and tempting mistakes to avoid in reasoning. Think Again II: How to Reason Deductively

Think Again III: How to Reason Inductively

Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills

Getting Started with Agile & Design Thinking – In this course, you'll learn how to determine what's valuable to a user early in the process, to frontload value, by focusing your team on testable narratives about the user and creating a strong, actionable, shared perspective.

Logical and Critical Thinking – This free online course aims to help you develop and improve these skills.

Team Coaching – On this course, you'll learn how to use a range of coaching principles and strategies to create a cohesive and inclusive team environment.

Using Creative Problem Solving – You'll explore Creative Problem Solving, discovering how creativity and different approaches can help you in daily life and give you a competitive edge in the workplace.

Which digital job is made for you? – You will learn about the daily lives of back-end developers, front-end developers, mobile developers, UX designers and digital project managers. For each career, you will be able to identify the qualities required… therefore, discovering which digital career is for you!

Plan Effective Meetings – Learn about the importance of meetings, and how digital tools can help you make them successful.

