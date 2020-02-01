Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC have softened their stance on holding on to “want away” players, setting “reasonable” transfer fees ranging between US$7 000 to US$10 000 for some of their prized stars.

Chiefs had slapped a hefty bounty of US$30 000 on each of the five players who had caught interests from giants Highlanders, Dynamos as well as Triangle United.

Goalkeeper David Bizabani, right back Marlvin Mkolo and striker Farau Matare were on Highlanders’ radar, with pint-sized dribbling wizard Arthur ‘Diego’ Musiiwa reportedly attracting interest from Dynamos alongside Young Warriors’ utility player Shadreck Nyahwa.

Triangle were also said to be keen on Bizabani and Nyahwa, but the “astronomic” US$30 000 fee scared them too.

Dumisani Mantula, Chiefs’ chief executive officer confirmed the latest developments, adding that the price drop is only for a few players.

“The downward review of the asking price for the players is not for all the guys that you’ve reported on.

“I can’t tell you how much we’ve gone down but it’s quite reasonable for any club that really wants to do business. We’ll not be releasing all of them because we know the value of our players and like I said before, Bulawayo Chiefs wants to stay in the league and if we are to be a competitive side we can’t just let contracted players go for a song.

“What we are demanding to us is justified, unless someone wants Bulawayo Chiefs to die.

“Bulawayo Chiefs is not a charity organisation because at the end of the day if we let these contracted players go for free we will kill the project. Remember, someone has invested a lot in this project since its formation in 2012,” said Matula.

Three out of the five players, Matare, Mkolo and Musiiwa who were regulars at Chiefs in the last two seasons have since returned to training.

Nyahwa and Bizabani are yet to report for duty, but indications are that the two may be shipped out.

The left-footed Nyahwa (21) is reportedly owed US$3 000 in signing-on fees from last season.

The former Bantu Rovers star reportedly signed a two-year contract with Chiefs in January last year with the club agreeing to pay him US$5 000 per year as signing on fees, but he only received US$2 000.

The players’ threats to simply run down their contracts and move as free agents seem to have softened Chiefs’ stance.

Chiefs have already lost the services of defender Sikhumbulani Dube to ZPC Hwange, midfielder Sheppard Mhlanga to Chicken Inn and left-back Brendon Mpofu to Caps United as free agents.

Bosso 90 midfielder Brian Jaravaza, who was on loan at CIWU last season, is training with Chiefs alongside former ZRP FC striker Ashton Mhlanga.

Chicken Inn’s discarded pair of defender Ben Nyahunzwi and midfielder Joe Nyabinde, as well as ex-Dynamos, Chicken Inn and ZPC Kariba striker King Nasama are some of the notable players training at Chiefs. —@ZililoR.