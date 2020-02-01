Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa, who chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has urged all stakeholders in Malawi’s politics to remain calm and peaceful during and after the delivery of a Constitutional Court verdict on that country’s Presidential election challenge.

The verdict is due on Monday, February 3.

The challenge was filed by the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Mr Lazarus Chakwera.

Mr Chakwera lost by 159 000 to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the May 21, 2019 vote but he alleged manipulation of votes.

“Sadc notes that the Constitutional Court of Malawi is due to deliver its judgment on the election petition challenging the outcome of the Presidential election on 3rd February 2020.

“Sadc further urges all stakeholders to respect the judgment of the Constitutional Court of Malawi, and to remain calm and maintain peace and order during and after the delivery of the verdict,” said President Mnangagwa, in a statement yesterday.

SADC deployed its Election Observation Mission to Malawi to observe the tripartite elections.

In its preliminary statement issued on May 23, 2019, SADC noted that the pre-election and voting phases were conducted in a generally peaceful atmosphere, based on the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

SADC further urged political actors and their supporters to make use of appropriate legal mechanisms in the event of any electoral dispute.

“Sadc takes cognisance of the fact that an election petition was duly filed before the courts, challenging the outcome of the election to the Office of the President of the Republic of Malawi.

“Sadc commends the parties involved in the petition for pursuing peaceful and legal mechanisms in order to resolve the electoral dispute.

“Sadc condemns the actions by some sections of the Malawian community who resorted to acts of violence, intimidation and vandalism, as a way of expressing their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the tripartite elections.”