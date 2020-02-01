Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

YOUNG Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza has warned her charges to guard against complacency when they face Malawi in an Under-20 World Cup qualifier at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The first leg between the two sides a fortnight ago ended in a one all stalemate. Mugadza’s charges conceded a late equaliser just three minutes before stoppage-time in Blantyre. The sharing of spoils ensured that Zimbabwe carry a slight advantage into the second leg today. Mugadza, however, has told her players to be cautious and avoid being content.

“It’s not going to be easy as you know all the countries are now investing in women’s football. We are just hoping that the girls will do us a good service tomorrow (today). We are hoping that complacency and pressure from the fans will not get into their minds and they become too comfortable. We need to ensure that they play as a team, that way we get a positive result.

“Malawi have a solid midfield that can cause us problems, so we have ensured that we come up with a strategy that will help us win the midfield battle. We need to be very careful in the way that we apply ourselves not only with the players but with the technical team as well. We are looking forward to a good victory because we have had a great week so we hope for the best,” said Mugadza.

The Young Mighty Warriors who did not break camp after the first-leg tie that ended 1-1 in Malawi about two weeks ago, went straight into camp at the Zifa Village in Mount Hampden just outside Harare.

The team had a training session at the match venue yesterday and the girls looked in high spirits as they went through their paces under the watchful eyes of the technical team.

Malawi will go into today’s game without the services of their coach Maggie Chombo Sadik who sustained an injury during training.

Entry into Barbourfields Stadium will be free in a bid to boost support for the Young Mighty Warriors as well as promoting women’s football. The Fifa Women’s Under-20 World Cup will be held in Costa Rica and Panama in August. A win for the Zimbabweans will see them progress to the next round of qualifiers.

Zimbabwe U20 Squad

Goalkeepers: Cynthia Shonga, Melisa Chinwadzimba

Defenders: Pationa Nyamugure, Precious Baison, Sharon Teterai, Moreblessing Bwende, Annie Ndura, Rudo Magwaza

Midfielders: Faith Chezhara, Valeria Packry, Rennie Mudimu, Beata Chako, Tinotenda Sakara, Shyline Dambamuromo

Strikers: Dinah Rose Banda, Talent Bizeki, Natalie Murove, Nothando Mthunzi.

