Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol is the newest addition to the Universal Music Africa (UMA), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG). The leading music-based entertainment company made the announcement today, staying that it has signed an exclusive recording agreement with award-winning band.

Under the new agreement, the band will have access to UMG’s global network around the world and will allow greater opportunity for the band to reach new audiences globally, whilst continuing to satisfy and excite their dedicated fanbase with bold, creative campaigns that will engage a new generation of fans throughout Africa.

Sipho Dlamini, MD of UMG South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa enthused, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sauti Sol, one of the most innovative and creative groups to have broken through from Africa in recent years. Universal Music Africa is dedicated to helping the best African music talent reach new audiences around the world and we are excited to welcome them to our global UMG family. We look forward to working together with them to ensure they are able to authentically celebrate Africa through music and to help introduce their unique blend Afro-pop to new listeners everywhere.”

Sauti Sol comprises vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist, Polycarp Otieno and formed in 2005 in Nairobi. The band released their well-received debut studio album, ‘Mwanzo’ in 2008, followed by, ‘Sol Filosofia’ in 2011, which amassed multiple accolades in the form of awards and nominations. The music video for the single ‘Coming Home’ earned them the Best Music Video award at the Kisima Music Awards, as well as, the Best Fusion Artist/Group of the Year award. Their collaboration EP with South African rapper and producer, Spoek Mathambo was released in 2012. The music video for the single ‘Range Rover’ was shot at an old Dutch ammunition factory in Zaandam, Netherlands, which has since become a cultural heritage site. ‘Live and Die in Afrika’, their 2015 third studio album was released for free download for 48 hours. This early Christmas present to their fans garnered 400,000 downloads in that period alone.

Having toured successfully across Africa, the US, Europe and Australia, the chart-topping band has received the recognition and respect of both their fans and the industry, taking home international awards including, BET Awards, an MTV EMA for Best African Act and MTV AFRICA Award for Best African Group.

Last year the band opened their own record label; Sol Generation Records, with the sole mission of developing and introducing new iconic live African acts. Founded on the ethos of discipline, order, passion and endurance (DOPE), it’s pitched to attract authentic songwriters and shape shifting musicians, who will pen soundtracks to peoples’ lives.