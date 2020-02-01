Eddie Chikamhi in Tunisia

FROM Bulawayo Chiefs to Manica Diamonds and now playing Champions League Football with reigning kings of Zimbabwe football FC Platinum, Stanley Ngala is a man on a mission.

His ambition is to make it at home and then establish himself among the best on the continent.

The 24-year old is expected to lead the FC Platinum attack when they face hosts Etoile du Sahel at the 65 000-seater Stade Olympipue de Rades in Tunisia tonight. Kick off is 8pm (9pm Zimbabwean time)

The Zimbabweans need to salvage what is left of their pride after falling out of the race for a quarterfinal berth winless in Group B that also has Sudanese giants Al Hilal and record winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

“I think we have had a good preparation and we hope that we will collect our first set of maximum points. It’s been disappointing but we have not given up that hope yet.

“I know it will be a difficult game but collecting maximum points will be a huge morale booster for us. Remember we have a new season coming up back home and another Champions League campaign later in the year.

“This is my first year of playing Champions League and hopefully it won’t be the last. I think I have gained so much experience in the games that I have played. I have learnt a lot especially playing teams from North Africa whose brand is not entirely similar to ours.

“So if I can use that experience in the league back home and then when we begin our next campaign in Africa I think I will be on a better level,” said Ngala.

FC Platinum are bottom of the group with a single point while their opponents have a realistic chance of grabbing one of the two available tickets to the last eight after getting eight points. Etoile are second in the group with nine points but only a superior goal difference separate them with third placed Hilal.

Ngala made his debut in the Champions League with FC Platinum earlier this month and scored that match which ended 1-1 against Al Ahly.

He understands the weight of expectation that has been placed on his shoulders at FC Platinum, a club whose front line has lacked teeth. “Just like I have been telling myself, I was brought here to score goals. The team has been creating chances but they have not been scoring. I scored on debut against Al Ahly, the second game (against Hilal) things did not go according to plan but I am still hoping to take my chances against Etoile.

“I just want to urge my teammates to keep focused, to be united and to fight for one thing, which is winning games. Divided we fall and united we stand. We need that spirit to continue,” said Ngala.

Their opponents Etoile need maximum points in this game to ensure a smooth passage to the next stage as the top three teams all stand good chances.