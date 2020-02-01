Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE home of athletics in the city, White City Stadium, will this morning play host to the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) track and field championships.

A large pool of athletes from across the country are expected to be part of the national event. Athletes that post good times, great jumps or throws will have brighter prospects of qualifying for national teams that will compete at regional and international meets this year.

The trials will see athletes taking part in several events which include high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin, discus, 1 500m, 400m, 100m and 200m.

The first qualifier for the Four Minute Mile will also be staged on the day. The Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile is an annual male competition with a prerequisite time of four minutes 31 seconds for one to qualify for the finals. Finals are held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Main Arena.

“The competition is open to all athletes and we are expecting to have a good attendance. The athletes understand that it is by competing at such races that one stands a chance of breaking onto the international scene. Clubs are also welcome to participate at the Naaz track and field championships. It promises to be an exciting meet,” said Manuel Mpofu, the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairman. With primary and secondary schools athletics competitions in full season, some schools might also take advantage of the meet to fine tune their athletes for better performance at the schools meet. — @innocentskizoe