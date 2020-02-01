Natasha Adam, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has embarked on a nationwide recruitment of general duty constables to serve in the force.

In a statement, National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the recruitment was for the March intake.

He said for Harare, the recruitment will be done on February 17 at Morris Depot.

On the same date recruitment will also be done in the Midlands at PUC 8th Avenue (Gweru) and in Matabeleland South (Gwanda).

Asst Comm Nyathi said on February 20, the recruitment will be done in Mashonaland East (Marondera), Masvingo (PUC Masvingo) and Drill Hall in Bulawayo.

The last recruitment exercise will be done on February 23 in Mashonaland West (Chinhoyi), Manicaland (Mutare), Matabeleland North (Hwange) and Mashonaland Central (Bindura).

Asst Comm Nyathi said prospective candidates must be aged between 18 and 22 years and have a minimum of five Ordinary Level passes which include Mathematics, English Language and Sciences attained in not more than two sittings.

“Potential applicants should also bring National Identification Cards, Long Birth Certificates and Educational certificates. In addition, the applicants should have a good background with no criminal record and then go through the whole police internal process,” he said. – @natashaadam1.