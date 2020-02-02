There are two issues to remember. The fake impeachment of United States President Donald Trump is based on the extreme hatred “Never Trump Haters” have for the man. These Trump haters depend for success on the stupidity of a handful of Republicans.

Here is the explanation. On January 20, 2017, the day Trump was inaugurated, the Washington Post had this as one of its headlines: “The effort to impeach President Donald Trump is already underway”.

As the inauguration was proceeding, the newspaper went on, ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.org was already in place “laying the groundwork for his eventual ejection from the White House.”

There is no evidence of behaviour ever having been directed against a new president who had just won an election. Six months prior, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) senior officers Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page are on record in their email exchanges. Measures were in place to prevent Trump’s election. Failing which, they took an insurance policy guaranteeing his impeachment and removal from office.

So, it really does not matter what Trump did or did not do, crooked Democrats are determined to remove him from office.

Ridiculous charges

The article of bribery was brought by the same shameless operative, Congressman Adam Schiff, who worked with the FBI in the Robert Mueller investigation.

The shifty Schiff swore in broad daylight that he had “incontrovertible evidence” that Trump was a Russian spook. After 22 months of such big noise, 40 cut-throat FBI lawyers, no shred of evidence was found to support this claim.

Verily, verily, I say unto you there is no person as shameless as Schiff. Schiff simply found a new song. Oh, no, Trump is a Ukrainian trollop.

He recruited a web of spies in the White House; one the irredeemable Eric Ciaramella and Sean Cotsco (the last one may be using a false name). In his stupidity, Schiff accepted rumours by the scoundrel Ciaramella about a telephone call Trump had made to the Ukraine president, congratulating him for his electoral victory. Twelve people, including the secretary of state, listened to the conversation.

Schiff, assuming that he had a scoop, rewrote the story and utterly falsified it.

Only a moron would base an impeachment case on a telephone call reported by a rumour monger (who was not there). But we can explain that easily.

Their hatred completely overshadows their medulla oblongata as my great schoolmaster, JMD Manyika, used to say.

There is another explanation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a Freudian slip, said that they had been waiting for Trump to make a mistake for two and a half years and time was running out.

The election is due in November, and they were in a hurry to remove him, because chances of his re-election are more than above average.

Trump, as president, has a right to demand that foreign countries that receive US aid behave in a certain way. Former president Barack Obama threatened to with-hold aid to Malawi and Uganda until and unless they reneged on their anti-gay policies.

Foreign aid is never without strings.

We will not dwell on the second charge of non-cooperation with Congress. Eric Holder, attorney-general under Obama, was asked by Congress to divulge the nature of a secret operation in which the US government provided weapons to Mexican gangs. These guns turned up in the US, after certain murders were traced to US weapons. Holder was censured by Congress but be boasted later that he remained “Obama’s wingman”. He served “at the president’s pleasure,” he went on.

Non-cooperation with Congress is not new for presidents whose policies may be trailblazers.

‘Stupid Republicans’

Whenever there is a serious disagreement between Republicans and Democrats, the latter close ranks and build a laager. Three or more Republican senators feel that if they accommodate Democrats, they will be met halfway.

Progressives have utter contempt for Republicans and their supporters. They want them destroyed. They do not regard them as worthy of any honour or respect.

Here is an example of progressive attitudes towards Republicans. Gay Brother Don Lemon is a senior anchorman at Cable News Network. He feels that his duty is to denigrate Trump at every opportunity. Recently, he was “hanging out” with two of his buddies on prime time television. This is how they described Trump’s supporters.

Secretary of State “Pompeo also knows deep within his heart that Donald Trump could not find Ukraine on a map if he has the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it. It is an administration defined by ignorance of the world. You know the credulous boomer rube that backs Donald Trump”.

Brother Lemon is interesting. He announced his having fallen in love with a man; he now says that he is married, and shows off their pictures at the seashore as if their marriage was made in heaven. When he announced his “love” on a show called the View, he was held as a hero of unparalleled bravery. If as most conservatives are in favour of tried and tested traditions showed some doubt about his “love showmanship”, those conservatives are not worthy a hearing. They are primitive illiterate credulous rubes, Trump supporters.

There is no common ground between the Democrats and the Republicans. Here is another example from Hillary Clinton.

September 16, 2016, two months before the election, Ms Hillary described Trump’s supporters as “a basket of deplorables, racists. Sexists, homophobic, Islamophobic, you name them. Unfortunately there are people like that. They are offensive hateful, mean-spirited.”

I received information that Obama refused to make a special case for Christian refugees from the Middle East. The statistic that of 100 000 refugees from there, between 2012-2016, only 29 were Christian is shocking.

Despite the fact that the Lutheran Federation was responsible for settling well over 50 000 refugees from Somalia, evangelicals are regarded by progressives as credulous Trumpkin rubes who cannot read a map.

I am reminded of Abraham Lincoln.

That is the progressive view. Lincoln was satisfied with tolerating slavery in the South. Southern slavers wanted him “to embrace this evil though I would have been compelled to let live and let alone”.

We end with the words of the shameless Schiff: “The president’s conduct cannot be decided at the ballot box; for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

So that is what the fake impeachment is about.