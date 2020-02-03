Bongani Ndlovu Showbiz Correspondent

ALL-female award winning a capella group Nobuntu are set to perform at the Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts this month.

The group’s trip to Bermuda comes after their recent three-month music tour of the United States.

The festival, which kicked off on January 17, will end on March 14.

The festival will feature internationally acclaimed artistes such as Grammy award winning American Jazz icon Dianne Reeves. Also on the line-up will be American a cappella group Naturally 7 and Portuguese Singer Ana Moura among other Bermudian acts.

Nobuntu Public relations manager Keith Moyo said the five-member group was excited to represent Zimbabwe at the festival.

“They’re leaving on the 18th of February. The festival is in its 45th year and will run under the theme ‘Come together’, a statement that seeks to build societal bridges using performing arts. Nobuntu has been raising the Zimbabwean flag high for years and this is another opportunity for the world to taste some Zimbabwean music cuisine,” said Moyo.

“This is a good platform for their careers and to mould them further. Nobuntu continues to pride itself in setting the pace and land-marking women’s contribution to African traditional music on international platforms.”

The performance at the Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts becomes part of Nobuntu’s continued globetrotting, as the group has previously toured and performed in Europe (Italy, Germany, Austria Belgium and The Czech Republic), the United States, Canada and around the African continent.

In terms of new music, Moyo said Nobuntu were still riding on the wave of their third album oBabes Bembube.

“The album is doing well in terms of sales in the United States and locally. We are yet reconcile how many have been sold. But for now, there’s no new music, if there is, we shall tell our fans. It’s a bit too early to tell people what we’ve planned for this year,” he said.