Eddie Chikamhi in Tunis, Tunisia

FORMER Warriors defender Lawrence Mhlanga believes the gulf of experience between their team and their opponents in Group B made the big difference in their disappointing Caf Champions League football campaign.

The platinum miners finished bottom of the group which had Tunisians Etoile du Sahel, Al Hilal of Sudan and eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

Mhlanga said their deficiencies in experience were their biggest undoing.

FC Platinum completed a disappointing campaign with a 0-2 defeat to Etoile du Sahel at the Rades Olympic Stadium in Tunis on Saturday night.

“We played well in the first half but we were just not compact in the second. Things changed when we conceded that first goal.

“I think you could see, there was a difference. These teams that we played in this group are very experienced. But I am happy we have picked up some lessons along the way. We also learnt that if you make one slight mistake you are done. So experience really counts in Africa. We have to be better next time,” said Mhlanga.

Goals from Karim Aribi and Melek Beaoui ensured that the hosts won Group B and secured a quarter-final berth with 12 points.

Egyptians Al Ahly took the second quarter-final ticket following an away draw to Al Hilal.

But it was a heartbreaking night for the platinum miners who ended the campaign winless in the group stage for the third time running. They had one point from six starts.

Hendrik Pieter de Jongh’s men had put up a good shift in the opening 45 minutes against Etoile in the hope of getting a consolation win. But the second half was different.

The visitors were caught napping soon after the interval when Karim Aribi outjumped everyone in the box to bury a firm header from a cross by overlapping defender Ammar Jemal.

The hosts found their second goal with a long-range grounder by midfielder Beauoi after 71 minutes.

Etoile kept attacking and second half substitute Souleymane Coulibaly had his header ruled out for off-side with just over 16 minutes remaining.

The platinum miners took in everything that the hosts threw at them but they could not get clear-cut chances..

FC Platinum’s Francis Tizayi was the busier of the two goalkeepers as he pulled out a great save after 27 minutes to block out Aribi’s low shot after the Tunisian forward had made a spirited run through the middle.

Mhlanga then made a timely interception to thwart out winger Maher Hannachi after his teammates were caught offguard in a quick raid by the hosts.

FC Platinum started off the second half in disappointing fashion when they allowed Aribi a free header inside the box.

Aribi could have doubled his tally with a bicycle kick on the hour mark but Tizayi made a brilliant save.

FC Platinum’s coach De Jongh also tinkered with the central defence by introducing a new pairing of Mhlanga and Evidence Tendayi, who played his first Champions League match on Saturday night.

De Jongh apparently wanted the height to counter the hosts, who looked bigger and were winning most of the aerial tussles. Still Mhlanga and Tendayi gave a good account of themselves but were caught off-guard when Etoile scored their opening goal via a free header from Karim Aribi.

FC Platinum are now turning attention to the upcoming Castle Lager Premiership race where they hope to defend their title for a fourth time on the bounce.