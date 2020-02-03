Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

A 57-YEAR-OLD woman who was burnt to death together with her two grandchildren when their Morningside home in Bulawayo was gutted by fire last Wednesday were buried in an emotional send off at Athlone Cemetery yesterday with the family appealing to the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa for assistance in reconstructing the home.

The fire killed Prisca Mushore, the mother of 2015 Miss Tourism Bulawayo pageant winner Nadia Gori, and her grandchildren Stacey Mushore (13) and Brendon Moyo (9) who were burnt beyond recognition.

It also emerged during the burial that Stacey wrote her Ordinary Level examinations when she was 11-years-old and got 6 A’s and was expected to write her Advanced Level Examinations majoring in science subjects at the end of this year.

Property worth millions of dollars was also reduced to ashes.

In an interview on the sidelines of the burial ceremony, family spokesperson Mr Thabani Moyo said they had faith that the First Lady would assist in reconstructing the house to ensure the children are left with a proper home.

“The structure that has been left has no roof, no ceiling, no bed, no chair, no cup, no teaspoon and so it must be reconstructed so that the children can have a home. We are therefore appealing to those that can assist especially the First Family to help in reconstructing the house. We always see the First Lady helping others in society so we are appealing to her to extend that kind of help to us as well. I know that the First Lady is very responsive and she will do it,” he said.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs, Judith Ncube, confirmed receiving the appeal by the family during the funeral service and has assured them she will take it to the First Lady’s office.

“During the funeral service the family requested that if possible, those representing the Government could take their appeal for assistance to reconstruct the house to the office of the First Lady and we will definitely do that because it is our duty. The appeal is not coming from us but is coming directly from the family members,” she said.

Minister Ncube commended neighbours and other members of the public for assisting the family during their period of mourning, saying the city of Bulawayo is well known for being supportive.

“What happened to the family is very sad indeed and we really feel so touched when we look into the whole situation. I am so thankful to the neighbours and other members of the public who assisted. This being the case, Bulawayo is always very supportive,” said Minister Ncube.

“I still want to get all the facts surrounding reports that on the day of the incident the fire brigade attended the scene without water. I want to hold an urgent meeting with the Town Clerk to map the way forward regarding the fire brigade concerns before issuing a comment.”

The burial was also attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi, Principal Director in the office of Vice President Kembo Mohadi Reverend Paul Damasane and MDC-Alliance Member Bulawayo Central legislator Mrs Nicola Watson.

Nadia described her mother as a supportive parent who made sacrifices for her modelling career to be a success.

She said her niece and nephew were fond of their grandmother too.

“I am the last born in the family and have two older sisters. My mother lived with her two grandchildren who are my sister’s children. As a family we are grieving after having lost such wonderful members of the family but we leave everything in God’s hands to give us peace and strength.

“The children were very happy with their grandmother whom they viewed as their own mother. My mother was supportive and she used to push me for modelling until I made it which is something I will always be grateful for,” she said. [email protected]