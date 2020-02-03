Walter Mswazie recently in Harare

THE Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, has called on the media to expose bad behaviour by drivers on national roads to improve on the motoring public’s consciousness.

Delivering a keynote address during the 7th Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) road safety journalistic awards ceremony in Harare on Friday night, Minister Mutsvangwa said it was surprising to note that a few people were punished for causing accidents.

“You wonder if some of the drivers are licensed with the way they drive their vehicles. The media should play an important role in reducing road carnage.

“There is no shadow of doubt that the media plays a pivotal role in road safety. The pen is mightier than the sword. About 30 percent of world vehicles cause about 80 percent of road traffic accidents. The media should name and shame the road users who cause accidents so as to improve the public’s consciousness,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The accident which claimed 16 lives and injured 60 people in early January is still fresh in the people’s minds. It involved a haulage truck. Defensive driving and proper training is a must.

“I am told you want to train licensed journalists, I also implore you to train Members of Parliament.

“I implore editors to reserve space for road safety reportage in their publications to inculcate a culture of road safety in our people.”

Minister Mutsvangwa reiterated that accidents affect the economy.

She said about US$1 billion is spent globally on accident victims instead of channelling the money to other progressive programmes.

“The money could be used to fund education and health instead of accidents most of which can be avoided.”

She said the media should, through its reportage, help to reduce accidents by at least half by 2030 in line with the Second Republic’s vision.

“The media should keep on reporting about road safety and help in reducing accidents by at least 59 percent in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision. We should be proud of our country because we remain Zimbabweans even when we go out.

“I have been a diplomat living in America, Brussels and China but I was always taken as a foreigner. I am happy that I am a Zimbabwean,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She implored the legislature to come up with new laws and policies on road safety so that the traffic jungle is effectively tamed.

Minister Mutsvangwa said while motorists are primarily responsible for many accidents, pedestrians, weather conditions and unroadworthiness of vehicles also contribute to the carnage.

She hailed the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Joel Biggie Matiza, for the widening and proper markings done on the Bulawayo-Harare highway and implored the Ministry to keep attending to the shoulders of the road so that the roads are trafficable.

The ceremony saw Umthunywa reporter, Nkosilathi Sibanda walking away with best TSCZ print media award while B-Metro staffer Gibson Mhaka and Chronicle Correspondent Walter Mswazie were runners up.

Former B-Metro staffer Fortunate Muzarabani scooped best photojournalist award while Chronicle photographers Elias Saushoma and Obey Sibanda were first and second runners up respectively.

The Chronicle scooped the best road safety print media award.

Present were stakeholders and sponsors of the awards ceremony that include Delta, Econet, National Railways of Zimbabwe, NICOZ Diamond, CBZ, among others. — @walterbmswazie2